Rev. W.J. Rideout arrested after protesting in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A well-known activist was arrested on Wednesday night in Shelby Township.

Rev. W.J. Rideout was arrested in connection with Monday’s protest outside the police station.

Rideout and dozens of other protesters blocked the intersection of 23 Mile Road and Van Dyke. They were calling for police chief Robert Shelide to be fired for social media comments he made about the George Floyd protests.

Shelide was suspended in June, he was ordered to go 30 days without pay and was ordered to go to cultural and sensitivity training. He was given 60 days to undergo the additional law enforcement training.

Rideout was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to obey the lawful order of a police officer.

Rideout was taken to the Macomb County jail and released on a $100 bond.