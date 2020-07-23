Siblings talk about 10-year-old brother killed in Warren shooting

WARREN, Mich. – Orran “O.J.” Baugh’s siblings are also young.

Cardel Baugh, 11, and Carnajah Mitchell, 14, were there when their 10-year-old brother was fatally shot Wednesday around 1:05 p.m. at the Warren Manor Apartments in the 21500 block of Dequindre Road. The boy was pronounced dead at 2:22 p.m. after being transported to a children’s hospital.

“We’re going to miss him,” said Cardel.

Seven juveniles and a 17-year-old girl were inside the apartment with the alleged 15-year-old shooter and victim. There were no adults present when the 10-year-old boy was shot.

Neighbors had complained about the apartment and the unattended children several times. An employee of Warren Manor said they tried to call the renter Tuesday to issue another warning but there was no answer. It’s the second fatal shooting there in eight months.

Police were still investigating to see if the shooting was accidental. Police are expected to present the case to the prosecutor Thursday.

The family of Orran has setup a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral. Click here for more information.