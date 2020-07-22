15-year-old in police custody after 10-year-old shot, killed at Warren apartment complex

WARREN, Mich. – Warren Police are investigating the death of 10-year-old who died after being shot in the chest.

Officials said a 15-year-old turned themselves in on Wednesday evening in connection to the shooting. No further details were released.

“I could have been killed. You know it’s like, one minute I’m just sitting there. Next thing I know, I heard a gunshot,” said Neighbor, Martez Wilkerson.

Wilkerson is still trying to come to terms with the death of 10-year-old he says was shot and killed across the hall at the Warren Manor Apartment Complex on DeQuindre Drive.

“So I get up and I run to the door and I look out the peephole. All you see are little children from the ages of 5-17 and they’re screaming and hollering,” recalled Wilkerson.

In just 15 short minutes, that child was taken to Children’s hospital, where he later died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Richard Caruthers was there to see the scene unfolding in the parking lot.

“Man I was sick to the stomach when I found that out. That’s just sad man,” said Caruthers.

Wilkerson wonders why there wasn’t any type of supervision in the apartment.

“There was No supervision in there. It was like at least 10-12 children in there by themselves. Even if they came across the gun… where was the supervision and gun safety? Why wasn’t it in the lock box,” asked Wilkerson.

All that’s being investigated by Warren Police who brought in eight people in for questioning -- seven of them juveniles. Although there’s plenty more to uncover, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says an accidental self-shooting has been ruled out.

“Can’t give you those details. But I Can tell you this, that it wasn’t an accidental shooting from the victim to himself,” said Commissioner Dwyer.

“Being so close to the incident. It makes me feel uncomfortable. There’s nothing you can do but pray for the kid,” concluded Wilkerson.

At this point, Local 4 has yet to hear anything regarding the parents. We’ll keep you updated.

