Detroit police investigating 2 separate nonfatal shootings on Fenkell Avenue

DETROIT – Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday morning on Fenkell Avenue.

According to authorities, the first shooting happened at about 1 a.m. near Ilene Street, just south of the John C Lodge Freeway. Police said a 20-year-old man was shot at a party when two men began arguing and started shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The second shooting happened just after 1 a.m. about a mile away, near Freeland Street. Police said a 24-year-old woman was sitting in a Jeep with her friends at a party when shots were fired by an unknown suspect and she was struck. She was also rushed to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The investigation on both shootings is ongoing. Anyone with information in either incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

