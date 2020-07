DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl last seen July 18.

According to authorities, Kalexios Perryman was last seen by her mother at about 8 p.m. at their home in the 20500 block of Fairport. She was discovered missing the next morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.