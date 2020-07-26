Detroit police looking for missing 29-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 29-year-old man last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, James Bryant was last seen by his mother at about 2:30 p.m. at their home in the 3300 block of Vernor Highway, just east of Grand Boulevard.

Bryant is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and Nike Air Force 1 Shoes.

He is reportedly in good physical condition but his mother said he may try to harm himself.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.