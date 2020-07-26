One-on-one with Democratic Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens

DETROIT – Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan’s 11th Congressional District spoke with Local 4 News ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election.

During the interview the freshman congresswoman talked about her experience in national politics for the first time.

“This has been the honor of a lifetime in so many respects, being able to serve my community at a time of unprecedented change and need,” said Stevens.

She is proud of serving the community and giving it a national voice since first getting elected in 2018.

“I was able to bring our district into the halls of Congress,” said Stevens.

Stevens was asked about her stance on whether federal troops should sent to Detroit, violence plaguing cities across the country, schooling in the fall, and rumors that another round of stimulus checks could be distributed.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.