Detroit robotics teacher takes charge to keep protest calm

DETROIT – Stephanie Broddie is a teacher, a life long Detroiter and someone who cares deeply about her community.

When you talk about standing strong, no one exemplifies strength and courage quite the way she does.

She barely stands five feet tall, but she managed to keep a protest peaceful with just her presence.

The fatal shooting of a 20-year-old by Detroit police sparked outrage in the community. Protesters marched down Seven Mile Road to the 12th Precinct.

In the middle of all of it, trying to keep people calm, was Broddie.

“My uncle used to work at that precinct, so all I can think is ‘Are you guys serious? Do you really want this?' and that’s what I said to them,” Broddie said.

Broddie isn’t used to being in the spotlight, but she regularly gives back to the community.

She teaches robotics and other STEM based programs to children in Detroit.

