Man assaults Detroit gas station clerk after being asked to wear face mask, police say

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man wanted in connection with assault and battery at a gas station on the city’s east side on July 15.

Officials say at around 10:57 a.m. the man entered a gas station in the 2000 block of East Jefferson Avenue without wearing a face mask. When an employee told the man that a face mask was required to receive service, he became enraged and began making threats, police say.

Face masks are now required to be worn in public indoor spaces and most outdoor spaces in Michigan.

Officials say the man then pushed in the security screen window that separates the employee from the customers. The employee was struck in the body by the screen window, according to police.

The video below was provided by the Detroit Police Department.

The man left the location on foot heading south on East Jefferson Avenue, police said. He was last seen wearing a pink hat, black shirt, red shorts and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

READ MORE