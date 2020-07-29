Shooting reported on Lodge Freeway near Davison in Detroit

DETROIT – No one was injured following a reported shooting Tuesday night on the Lodge Freeway near Davison in Detroit.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the shooting at about 9:45 p.m. and said the incident occurred after a confrontation between drivers.

An on-scene investigation indicated that the suspect drove next to the victim, resulting in the altercation. The victim then reportedly saw a handgun and heard a “pop” sound. Police said at least one round struck the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect left the scene by the time police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

