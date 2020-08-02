Stolen car hits SUV, killing mother driving with 3 children on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday at the intersection of Chalmers and Seymour streets.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman killed when her SUV is struck by stolen vehicle on Detroit’s east side

“It was like bam. It was like a movie,” said Rochelle Jones. “I’ve never seen nothing like that in my life.”

Jones recalled the vivid details of the crash that happened just feet outside of her door that killed a woman.

“I just started shaking. I was like ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God. I didn’t just see this lady ejected from this car and hit that ground,‘” Jones said.

Detroit Police said everything happened Saturday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. It started with police looking for two suspects driving a stolen red Dodge Challenger with a stolen license plate. They found that car at a Velero Gas Station on East Seven Mile Road.

“We observed the driver walking out of the gas station, went over and investigated. While investigating, the passenger of that vehicle jumps into the driver side,” said Commander Sonia Russell.

That’s when the other suspect took off down Chalmers Street, hitting a 33-year-old mother and her three children inside a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

“The kids were crying. They were like ‘My mama, my mama.’ I’m telling the little girl, you going to be alright,” Jones said. “She said ‘My arm. My arm.‘ She said ‘My mama’s dead?’ I said, ‘No, she not, baby.’ I said ‘No, she’s not.”

Jones said she just didn’t have the heart to relay the awful news to the little kids. Jones said people speed through this neighborhood often.

Police said the three kids are in a hospital in stable condition, the two suspects were arrested. They also found a gun inside the car.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

