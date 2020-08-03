Community gathers to remember mother of 7 killed in Detroit crash

DETROIT – “In the Name of Jesus, we come to you asking that you bless us Heavenly Father. That you put your arms around this family, Lord Jesus.”

Powerful words of inspiration, but most importantly encouragement to the family of 33-year-old Jiwyna Harris. Her family calls her Juicy Juice..

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman killed when her SUV is struck by stolen vehicle on Detroit’s east side

Jiwyna Harris, who was a mother of seven, was killed in a car accident around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Chalmers and Seymour streets. Police said a suspect accused of stealing a red Dodge Challenger, drove away from officers when he ran the light. He hit the Trailblazer with Harris, her 5-year-old twin girls and 12-year old niece inside.

Harris was ejected out of the car and she died on the scene. Sunday night, family and friends of her bike club called ‘The Afro Dogs’ all met at the same intersection in her honor.

“Anybody my sister ever came in contact with, you can’t say nothing bad about my sister. She was good to everybody. We used to get into it, because she was good to everybody. She loved all of you all and I know all of you loved her, because that’s why you all are here,” said her sister.

But her loved ones had this to say to those driving and riding around Detroit in the Charger and Challengers:

“Especially these ones in these Challengers, and Hellcats and stuff. Slow down. You don’t have to rush, it ain’t that serious. Stop stealing. Keep us in your arms Lord Jesus, in your Holy Name we pray. Amen.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the funeral costs. You can donate here.

More: Detroit crime news