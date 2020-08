BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Bloomfield Hills police said that Sergeant Steven Splan suffered a fatal heart attack hours after cutting and removing a large tree that had fallen.

The tree had fallen onto Bloomfield Hills Parkway east of Woodward Avenue at approximately 12:30 pm. on Monday.

He returned to the station and was found unresponsive at 11 p.m.

Splan had served with the Bloomfield Hills Police Department for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife and four children.