71ºF

Local News

Michigan man arrested for sexually assaulting girlfriend’s young daughter 10 years ago, police say

Anthony Wilson charged with criminal sexual conduct

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Emmet County, Michigan, Crime, Local, Michigan State Police, MSP, Sexual Assault, Criminal Sexual Conduct, Anthony Wilson, East Jordan, Charlevoix County
Anthony Francis Wilson
Anthony Francis Wilson (Michigan State Police)

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan man was arrested for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s young daughter about 10 years ago, state police said.

Anthony Francis Wilson, 38, of East Jordan, Michigan, was arrested after a parent called Michigan State Police in April to report a child had been sexual assaulted.

The alleged assault happened about 10 years ago, when Wilson was dating the child’s mother, according to authorities.

Wilson was charged with one county of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables. He was arraigned at 90th District Court in Emmet County.

Wilson is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 12.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: