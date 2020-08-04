72ºF

Police say man tried to take photo up woman’s skirt at Great Lakes Crossing mall in Auburn Hills

Officers trying to identify man in photo

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A man suspected of trying to take a photo up a woman's skirt July 24, 2020, at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills.
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Police are searching for a man who tried to take a photo up a woman’s skirt at Great Lakes Crossing mall in Auburn Hills, according to authorities.

Officials are trying to identify the man in the photo above. They said he tried to take the photo in the common area of the mall.

He walked up to the woman from behind and she had to jump out of the way to avoid physical contact, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-364-6874. or email mhesse@auburnhills.org.

