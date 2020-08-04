Michigan Secretary of State addresses concerns ahead of primary election

DETROIT – Michigan’s Secretary of State said her team is ready for Tuesday’s primary election, but she admitted there will be some challenges.

The Michigan Primary Election is a major test as residents look forward to the general election in November. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her team is prepared for the challenges ahead.

Benson is hopeful Tuesday’s primary will go according to plan.

A steady stream of Michigan residents handed in their absentee ballots Monday. The numbers are huge and the work ahead for clerks and staff members will be difficult as counting gets underway.

Many people chose to vote absentee this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. More than 2 million absentee ballots are expected, which will create delays in results.

In-person voting is also taking place Tuesday, and voters aren’t required to wear face coverings, though it is recommended.

The pandemic and fears of voting in person, coupled with the major number of absentee voters prompted President Donald Trump to suggest the November election should be delayed, but Benson doesn’t think that’s necessary.

She did admit this year’s election will be unlike any other.

