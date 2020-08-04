Utica police officer speeds past innocent drivers to get between them, wrong-way driver

UTICA, Mich. – A quick-thinking Utica police officer put his safety on the line by cutting off innocent drivers to get in between them and a wrong-way driver.
Officer Jack Currie responded to a wrong-way driver early Tuesday morning on Hall Road in Utica. He said he knew he had time to put himself between that driver and the innocent people heading toward him.
“At that point, you’re not thinking bout your safety,” Currie said. “You’re trying to intervene and come in between them.”
Dashcam video shows 20-year-old Lauren Kelsch didn’t see the wrong-way driver heading toward her. Currie sped up and cut her off to get in front.
Luckily, the 82-year-old man driving the wrong way on the road saw Currie and stopped immediately, police said. The man wasn’t impaired.
“I didn’t see anybody in front of me,” Kelsch said. “It’s pretty scary to me. I feel like I should have seen it sooner, but I didn’t.”
Kelsch was so appreciative that she called the Utica police station and joined a Facebook group to publicly thank Currie.
“I just wanted to thank the police officer,” Kelsch said. “I guess it hit really close to home. Family members have died in accidents. (I appreciate him) jumping out in front of that car like that.”
Officials said the 82-year-old man has a perfect driving record. Currie and another officer decided not to give him a ticket.
“I can’t give this guy a ticket,” Currie said. “He hasn’t had a ticket since 1938. He’s been living all these years with no tickets.”
