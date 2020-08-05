Deputy charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women at Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A Washtenaw County deputy has been charged with criminal sex conduct toward multiple women during his time as a student at Eastern Michigan University (EMU).

Deangelo McWilliams, 24, is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting three separate women beginning when he was 20 years old.

The man is accused of sexually assaulting two of the women on separate occasions at a fraternity house. Officials say the third assault was toward his then-girlfriend.

McWilliams was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree criminal sex conduct and one count of domestic violence. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is on unpaid administrative leave from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the victims were scared of McWilliams and afraid to come forward, as he allegedly violently forced them into the sexual acts.

McWilliams was arrested as part of an investigation of multiple sexual assaults that occurred at EMU between 2015 and 2019.

Officials say EMU graduate Dustyn Michael Durbin was recently reported to police for having committed sexual assault. Police say they were then able to identify six additional women who were sexually assaulted by Durbin, 23, between November 2015 and May 2019.

Some of Durbin’s fellow fraternity members, including McWilliams, were considered suspects in the sexual assault cases. McWilliams and Durbin are reportedly friends.

McWilliams and another man were arrested following Durbin’s arrest, but the third suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

Durbin was charged on Friday with nine counts of criminal sexual conduct stemming from the sexual assault of seven separate women, officials said. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 13.

Officials say sexual assault complaints regarding Durbin date back to 2014, but were not investigated by EMU.

The Ypsilanti Police Department are encouraging victims of domestic or sexual violence to reach out to Detective Jessica Lowry by phone at 734-368-8784 or by email at jwelker@cityofypsilanti.com or Detective Annette Coppock by phone at 734-368-8776 or by email at acoppock@cityofypsilanti.com.

More Crime Stories