FERNDALE, Mich. – No one was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near East Nine Mile Road and Almont Street, Ferndale Police Department officials said.

Police responded to the scene at about 2:29 a.m. A preliminary investigation indicated the suspect fired multiple shots at a home occupied by two women and a 15-year-old girl.

The suspect then left the area in an unknown vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.