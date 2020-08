DETROIT – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a shooting and a barricaded gunman situation.

According to authorities, it happened Sunday morning in a home on Coplin Street, near Chandler Park Drive.

Police said a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and was left in temporary serious condition after an argument.

The two men were believed to be hiding inside a home, but police found the residence empty.

Police said more information will be released later.