17-year-old man charged in connection to armed carjacking in Ferndale

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 17-year-old man has been charged in connection to a carjacking in Ferndale.

Jacarie Vance is accused of being involved in a carjacking on Thursday at 7:19 a.m. at a Shell gas station at 1100 W Eight Mile Road.

Police said the victim was at the gas pump when he was allegedly approached by Vance on foot. Vance is accused of pointing a handgun at the victim and demanding his wallet and car keys.

Vance is accused of fleeing westbound on 8 Mile Road in the victim’s vehicle. Five hours later, Southfield police located the vehicle and arrested Vance.

Vance was arraigned 43rd District Court Magistrate Brennan on one count of armed robbery and one count carjacking.

Vance was given a $100,000 cash or surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17 at 1 p.m.

READ: More local crime reports