Roseville police responding to overdoses will now offer recovery teams

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Roseville Police Department announced a plan to reach out to people struggling with addiction and get them on the road to recovery. A similar program has proven to be successful in Sterling Heights.

Police said they’re seeing so many overdoses in Roseville homes, from heroin, pills and other drugs that families are stocking Narcan in the home themselves.

READ: Michigan health officials to provide free naloxone to organizations, individuals

There’s a new strategy for police when they arrive at the scene of an overdose. Instead of arresting, they offer up recovery teams from the group “Families Against Narcotics.” The group is led by retired Clinton Township judge Linda Davis.

The program is in Taylor, Bay City and there’s a wait list of towns wanting to join in. It takes state funding to make it happen.

READ: More local news coverage