Chippewa Valley Schools to start remotely this fall

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Chippewa Valley Schools (CVS) have decided to begin the 2020-21 school year remotely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The district plans to transition to in-person learning at a later date, but an official date was not shared. Officials say students will return to face-to-face instruction “when local conditions allow.”

Students and families can also choose to register for a completely virtual learning option for the entire year, instead of transitioning to in-person learning at a later date.

Note : The deadline to register for, or opt out of, the Chippewa Valley Virtual Academy is today, Aug. 13. Students who are not enrolled in the district’s virtual academy are automatically enrolled in the remote start option.

Officials say students enrolled in the remote start option can request a laptop from the district for at-home use. Students enrolled in the virtual academy already request a laptop during their enrollment process, officials said.

