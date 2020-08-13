Detroit police seek missing 24-year-old woman on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are asking for help to locate a missing 24-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday.

Shawntay Grayson was last seen at about 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Officials say she left the location abruptly and has not been seen since.

Grayson is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, plaid pajama pants and house shoes.

Officials say the woman is in good physical condition but suffers from multiple mental health complications.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

