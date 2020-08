DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Faith Moore was last seen on Aug. 3 at 6:30 a.m. at her grandmother’s house in the 9500 block of Sussex in Detroit. She didn’t return to her residence in the 9100 block of Montrose.

Moore was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

