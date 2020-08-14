Police seek missing 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – Police are searching for Detroit resident Sonya Harris who disappeared shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

Harris, 45, was last seen at her home in the 2500 block of Montclair in Detroit.

She is described as having a light brown complexion, short black Afro hair, weighs 200 pounds and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Harris was last seen wearing a long brown robe and unknown color house shoes. She has mental health issues, according to a family member.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.