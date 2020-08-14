Teen fatally shoots man accused of viciously beating mother in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 14-year-old boy fatally shot his mother’s 38-year-old boyfriend early Friday morning because the boyfriend was assaulting his mother.

Police said the shooting happened during a domestic dispute at a home on Steel Street, in the area of 8 Mile Road and Schaefer Highway on the city’s west side.

Witnesses said there was chaos in front of the teen’s home at 1 a.m. on Friday. The boyfriend is accused of viciously beating the teen’s mother.

Witnesses said the boyfriend pulled out a gun and that’s when people scattered. Witnesses said he threatened to shoot the teen’s mother.

Police said the teen grabbed a gun and fired multiple times, killing the 38-year-old. Police said the teen saved his mother’s life. Police are still working to find out where the gun came from.

Police said he has been released to the custody of his mother pending the results of the investigation.

READ: More local news reports