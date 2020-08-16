Berkley woman dies after crashing jet ski into dock in Clear Lake, police say

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 39-year-old Berkley woman has died after crashing a watercraft into a dock in Clear Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say at about 5 p.m. the Berkley woman lost control of the jet ski she was operating and collided with a dock.

Unsuccessful life-saving measures were attempted by officers following the crash, police say. The woman died before being taken to the hospital.

A second passenger, a 32-year-old woman from California, was also injured in the crash. Police say she only sustained minor injuries.

Officials believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

