Detroit police investigate shooting on Schaefer, man in critical condition

DETROIT – A 32-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday in the 15800 block of Schaefer, Detroit police said.

Police say the man was attending a gathering at about 12:25 a.m. when someone fired shots, striking him. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are currently unknown, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.