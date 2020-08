MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a Marysville restaurant burglary that happened shortly after midnight Sunday.

The business that was robbed is Pelican restaurant at 2825 Gratiot Boulevard in Marysville.

Police have described the burglar as White, slender, with a gray beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marysville Police Department at 810-364-6300.