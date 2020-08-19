22-year-old man struck, killed after driving through stop sign in Lenawee County, police say

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old man was struck and killed Tuesday after he drove through a stop sign in Lenawee County, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gorman Road and Treat Highway.

Officials said a 22-year-old man from Riga, Michigan, was driving a 2008 Mercury south on Treat Highway and disregarded the stop sign at Gorman Road.

He was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe heading west on Gorman Road, police said. The Tahoe was driven by an 18-year-old woman from Adrian.

The Adrian woman and her 16-year-old passenger were treated at the scene and released, according to officials.

Police said the 22-year-old man died at the scene.

Michigan State Police officials are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 734-242-3500.