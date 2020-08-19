Affordable housing development planned for Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood

DETROIT – The City of Detroit’s Housing and Revitalization Department announced Tuesday construction plans for a new affordable housing project in the city’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.

According to a press release, the 22,845 square-foot, four-story development is planned to be located at 258 Milwaukee Street and cost about $8 million.

The building is expected to open in May 2021.

The project, developed by Detroit Catholic Alliance and Bingham Farms-based MHT Housing, will include 25 units. Twenty of those units will offered at affordable rates, between 40 to 80 percent of average median income with water included.

“This is truly a mixed-income development, one that is representative of the community as a whole,” Donald Rencher, director of the Housing and Revitalization Department, said in the release. “It is so important that we create developments and neighborhoods with Detroiters of all walks of life together instead of sectioning off people based on their income. It also creates affordable housing opportunities in an area experiencing rising rents. A successful city is an inclusive city, and this is why it is one of our key missions as a department.”

The housing initiative was initiated through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, as well as support from the city’s Housing and Revitalization Department and city’s Housing Commission.