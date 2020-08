DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Dearborn Heights police are seeking the public’s helping in finding 14-year-old Aunika Nevers, who was reported missing this week.

Police said the teen reportedly left home between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. while her mother was at work.

The teen’s mother told police Aunika has short hair but may be wearing a wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Papalexis at 313-277-7716 or cpapalexis@ci.dearborn-heights.mi.us.