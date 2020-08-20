69ºF

Harper Woods officer, deputy chief fired for trying to ‘conceal,’ ‘manipulate’ evidence in woman’s death in custody

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Investigation into the death of a woman who died while in Harper Woods police custody has led to the firing of a deputy chief and a patrol officer, city officials said.

City officials said members of the police department tried to conceal and manipulate evidence in the in custody death investigation of Priscilla Slater.

Deputy Chief John Vorgitch and patrol officer Michael Pineau have been fired, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police are still investigating.

Slater was found unresponsive inside a holding cell on June 10.

