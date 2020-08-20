Michigan woman acting erratic in parking lot arrested for possession of meth, MSP says

ONEKAMA, Mich. – A Michigan woman who was seen making erratic movements in the parking lot of a business was arrested for possessing methamphetamine, according to state police.

Amanda Lee Miehlke, 37, of Copemish, was seen around 5 p.m. July 3 acting unusually and making erratic movements in the parking lot of an Onekama business, officials said.

Miehlke got into a car and drove away, police said. MSP troopers followed her and noticed the car making dangerous movements on the road, according to officials.

Miehlke was pulled over and gave police permission to search her car, MSP said. Troopers said they found burned spoons, used syringes and a substance believed to be meth.

The substance was sent to the MSP Crime Lab and tested positive for meth, authorities said.

Miehlke was arrested July 31 on one count of possession of methamphetamine. She was arraigned Wednesday at 85th District Court in Manistee and is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Miehlke is scheduled to return to court at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 2.

