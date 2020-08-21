Hateful flier against interracial marriage found near Trenton home

TRENTON, Mich. – Hateful fliers have resurfaced in Trenton leaving the community on edge.

“This individual whoever it is, is just a coward. Don’t sneak around in the dark of night and place these things on people’s lawns. I can’t even begin to imagine what would get someone to think this way, but it’s disgusting,” said Mike Oakley of the Trenton Police Department.

On Sunday, a woman walked out of her home and discovered a bag left on her lawn. It was held down by a rock.

Inside was a hate-filled flier against interracial relationships and quote from the Bible.

“It had some pretty disturbing, I guess you could call it hate speech,” said Oakley.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time it has happened inside the Trenton neighborhood. Back in 2016, a hate group left similar fliers on people’s cars.

“It is just disgusting, you know, it’s not what the police department stands for. It’s not what the vast majority of our residents here in Trenton stand for,” said Oakley.

The woman who discovered the flier believes she was targeted. Trenton police are looking into whether it’s connected to the fliers that were distributed four years ago.

“I am appalled that this type of hate and intimidation would be happening in our communities. Our words and our actions have a lasting impact on people. The Downriver community is a beautifully diverse one whose families have always stood alongside each other, not against one another. I condemn the instigators of this reprehensible action and hope they are brought to justice,” said Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit).

“Families who have been victims of this hate propaganda are welcome to contact my office for any support they may need. I will always reject prejudice, hate, and discrimination, and stand with those whose lives have been devastatingly affected by it.”

More Crime Headlines