Jury duty set to resume with precautions in Wayne County

DETROIT – Slowly, many facets of daily Metro Detroit life are looking to get back to business -- and that includes some of the stuff you probably won’t look forward to.

Wayne County residents will begin receiving jury summonses in the mail as the Third Circuit Court looks to re-open its doors.

The Third Circuit Court stopped jury trials back in early March and resolved what they could online. The chief judge decided it’s time to get back into the buildings safely.

The Third Circuit Court produced a four minute video for those returning to the courthouses showcasing the changes in the downtown courthouses and how social distancing will work.

Judge Timothy Kinney wants to reassure those who will serve along with everyone going back to work the court buildings are safe.

“We are taking a very measured and careful approach to resuming our jury trial process,” Kinney said. “I think that by starting with two courtrooms. We’re going to have a smaller number of people in the jury pool, that will be coming to the building.

The Frank Murphy Hall of Justice is where they hold the criminal trials and the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center is where the civil trials are held. They will have similar openings.

“We are going to have two judges initially,” Kinney said. “Judges are going to take a three week rotation. We are expecting that in the criminal division in Frank Murphy, that after two months we’re hoping to then expand to more courtrooms, and we’ll see how those problems resolve themselves and then we’ll expand beyond that.”

Expect to have to go through medical screenings upon entry. Elevators and escalators will have limited traffic, jury seats and deliberation rooms all have seats six feet apart and more.

For those who get a summons and have underlying health concerns or other medical issues, the court is willing to postpone your service.

Jurors and other citizens may view the video here.