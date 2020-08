HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police said a case of road rage on the Davison Freeway led to shots being fired.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday on the right shouder of the westbound lanes near Hamilton Avenue.

Michigan State Police shut down westbound lanes of the Davison Freeway from I-75 to The Lodge for most of the night to search for evidence.

The shooting is still under investigation.

READ: More local crime reports