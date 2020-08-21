USGS reports 3.2 magnitude earthquake in Detroit Beach area

DETROIT BEACH, Mich. – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on Friday evening. USGS officials initially reported the quake as a 3.4 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake happened at 6:55 p.m., 1.9 miles SSE of Detroit Beach. The quake depth was 1 mile.

The most recent earthquake felt in Michigan happened on April 19, 2018. The 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Amherstburg, Ontario, at 8:01 p.m., the United States Geological Survey reported.

