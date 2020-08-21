81ºF

USGS reports 3.2 magnitude earthquake in Detroit Beach area

Earthquake was felt at 6:55 p.m. on Friday

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Earthquake felt in Michigan on Aug. 21, 2020.
Earthquake felt in Michigan on Aug. 21, 2020. (The United States Geological Survey)

DETROIT BEACH, Mich.The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on Friday evening. USGS officials initially reported the quake as a 3.4 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake happened at 6:55 p.m., 1.9 miles SSE of Detroit Beach. The quake depth was 1 mile.

The most recent earthquake felt in Michigan happened on April 19, 2018. The 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Amherstburg, Ontario, at 8:01 p.m., the United States Geological Survey reported.

