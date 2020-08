Did you feel the earthquake Friday evening in southeastern Michigan?

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake at 6:55 p.m., 1.9 miles SSE of Detroit Beach in Monroe County. The quake depth was 1 mile. USGS officials initially reported the quake as a 3.4 magnitude earthquake.

ClickOnDetroit has received several reports from residents in the Downriver and Monroe County areas who said they felt the quake.

If you felt it, please tell us what it was like: