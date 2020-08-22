Earthquake in SE Michigan: Here’s what people felt

We’ve received a long list of firsthand accounts from Friday evening’s earthquake in southeastern Michigan.

The 3.2 magnitude earthquake happened at 6:55 p.m., 1.9 miles SSE of Detroit Beach. The quake depth was updated to 5.7 miles. If you felt it, let us know what it was like here.

Here are some firsthand accounts from Michiganders who felt the Earth beneath them shake:

“We heard a loud boom and then it felt like the house shook as if a wave was passing through the house. I’ve had similar experiences with other Michigan earthquakes.”

-- Steve in Wyandotte (48183)

“I was in the house by our front door and heard something that sounded like a HUGE BOOM - thought perhaps a very large semi truck on the road rammed into something. I can’t say that ‘I felt it’ - but it caused alarm for sure as it was not like anything I’d heard before. We live on Bluebush Road west of Telegraph in Frenchtown Township/Monroe.”

-- Barbara in Monroe (48162)

“I felt it as a plane was descending above my house and thought something anomalous happened with the aircraft. My house shook, but not enough to knock down anything that was on display. I felt it as I was sitting on my couch in Dearborn.”

-- Chris in Dearborn (48124)

“Sounded and felt like 2 semis hitting head on. Definitely shook the entire house, the sound was surprisingly loud. Lasted maybe 5 seconds, but was stunning in its effect!”

-- Cindy in Petersburg (49270)

“My husband and I were eating dinner and felt the rumble -- we both looked at each other like ‘what just happened.’ We ran out front to see if it was a heavy truck or aircraft but we saw nothing. I even texted my son who lives in Riverview to see if he felt it, but he was on his boat in the Detroit River and did not feel it. We figured then it was an earthquake -- which was confirmed by you folks on WDIV alert a short time later.”

-- Michele in Trenton

“I was watching tv with my husband and it was around five minutes to seven when I felt my house shake and things rattle. I asked my husband if he felt the shaking and he said no, but he guessed that if I felt it, it had to have been an earthquake. It lasted for a couple seconds and it was over.”

-- Brandy in Plymouth (48170)

“I live in Canton, Mich. The east side of my house felt like something had hit my house. I got up and looked outside but saw nothing. Even my cat perked up.”

-- Anonymous in Canton (48187)

“We heard a big BOOM and it felt like a large tree had fallen near our house.”

-- Rhonda in Temperance (48182)

“Oh yeah! It was roughly a decent second long rumble followed by a little rumble, then another decent rumble. A good 2 or 3 seconds of rattling things in my house that wouldn’t ever make noise if I jumped on the floor next to them. I was walking through my dining room to my living room through the front door and felt it on the ground. It was different than anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

-- Erik in Flat Rock (48134)

