‘We felt a shake’: 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles southeast Michigan

MONROE, Mich. – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on Friday evening.

The earthquake happened at 6:55 p.m., 1.9 miles SSE of Detroit Beach. The quake depth was updated to 5.7 miles.

“I just heard the noise and the rumbling,” resident Dustin Diehl said. “We went to the backyard and tried to find out what was going on.”

No damage has been reported in Detroit Beach, or the surrounding area.

“My cabinets rattled, I thought a big truck had driven down the street,” a resident said.

Not everybody in the area even felt the earthquake.

“Me and my mom both looked at each other and we felt a shake and my dogs jumped up. We thought each other got hurt or dropped something and we figured out it was probably an earthquake,” a resident said.