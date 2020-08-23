Central Michigan University threatens to suspend partying students amid pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Central Michigan University school officials are threatening to suspend students who attend large parties as cases of coronavirus spike on campus.

Classes resumed Monday and the school already has nearly 40 confirmed cases. A video surfaced online showing police breaking up a party at the Deerfield Village Apartments near campus in Mount Pleasant.

In a letter to students, the university said it may fine or suspend students who take part.

“The actions of a few selfish students have ruined an entire year for thousands of their peers,” the letter said.

The school requires mandatory self-screening every day for students and staff.