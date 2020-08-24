Car damage from tree limb sparks insurance battle with city of Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – An issue in Royal Oak involving a falling tree limb that caused serious damage to a parked car is drawing attention.

The tree was in distress before the storm brought it down. Now the vehicle’s owner wants to know why the city isn’t helping cover the cost.

The damage to the car is extensive. It was parked on Knowles Street when the incident happened and had just been purchased by Ulysses Wright.

A fast moving storm packing wild winds brought down part of the tree on Wright’s vehicle. He took photos of the damage and the tree. You can tell the tree was not in good shape.

Wright was hoping the city would cover some costs, but he was wrong.