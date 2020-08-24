Detroit police chief provides details in officer’s shooting of dog on other side of fence

DETROIT – Video has gone viral of a Detroit police officer shooting a dog that police said had attacked a police K-9.

Detroit police chief James Craig has provided more context on that shooting on Monday. He included the reason the officer felt deadly force was needed during the update.

The officer was in that neighborhood searching for a weapon. The video shows the dog behind the fence spot the officer and the K-9 and run toward the fence.

“This officer was out looking for evidence, in this case a gun, there was a request by that K-9 officer to have that dog put up safely,” Craig said.

The police dog’s muzzle was in the mouth of the other dog and the dog wouldn’t let go. The owner of the dog did not intervene, police said.

“I can say that the K-9 officer made an attempt to dislodge the dog,” Craig said. “She was concerned about the safety of her partner, which in this case was a K-9, and she fired a single shot.”

The shot killed the dog. The police K-9 has substantial injuries to it’s snout, according to police.

Craig said professional standards will review the officer’s conduct in this case and it will also be reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

