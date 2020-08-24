Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy named Jeremiah Holliday who was last seen Friday, Aug. 14 around 6:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Helen in Detroit.

He is described as Black, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 157 pounds, has a medium brown complexion, short brown dreaded twist hairstyle, shaved sides, brown eyes and green braces.

Holliday disappeared wearing a black shirt, black jeans and green and blue Nike gym shoes. He is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.