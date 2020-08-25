Officials say woman who died at Harper Woods jail died of ‘natural causes’

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A Wayne County spokesperson said that a woman who died at the Harper Woods jail died of natural causes.

The cause of death is listed as a cardiac problem. Priscilla Slater died while in custody on June 10. Harper Woods asked the Michigan State Police to launch an investigation.

The investigation led to the firing of a deputy chief and a patrol officer, city officials said.

City officials said members of the police department tried to conceal and manipulate evidence in the in custody death investigation of Slater.

Deputy Chief John Vorgitch and patrol officer Michael Pineau have been fired, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police are still investigating.

Slater was found unresponsive inside a Harper Woods holding cell. Her death led to protests outside city hall, with her family demanding to know how she died.

John Gillooly, an attorney retained by Harper Woods, said the city investigated and found the police report had been doctored.

