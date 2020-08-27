Fight between neighbors leads to triple murder at Pontiac apartment complex

PONTIAC, Mich. – A fight between neighbors ended with three people dead and a fourth seriously injured in Pontiac.

The shooting happened at the Spring Lake Village apartment complex, near Auburn Avenue and Opdyke Road.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies said that four men were sitting on the alleged shooter’s front porch when he came out and opened fire.

Deputies said they discovered the bodies of the four victims on a front porch , inside a home and on the front lawn of a residence on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the victim on the front porch was deceased upon their arrival. The remaining three victims were alive at that time and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two victims died at the hospital shortly after their arrival, officials said. The fourth victim, a 25-year-old man, is alive but in serious condition.

The three deceased victims have been identified as a 28-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 39-year-old man. All of the victims are from Pontiac, officials said.

Officials said the suspect turned himself in to police and was in custody Wednesday night.

One of the victim’s has an older sister who said the shooting is like a bad dream.