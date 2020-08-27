Ongoing dispute led to quadruple Pontiac shooting that killed 3 men, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – Three men have died and one is in serious condition following a quadruple shooting that occurred at the Spring Lake Village apartment complex on Wednesday night.

Police say at about 9:10 p.m. deputies discovered the bodies of the four victims on a front porch, inside a home and on the front lawn of a residence in the 200 block of Carriage Circle Drive.

According to authorities, the victim on the front porch was deceased upon their arrival. The remaining three victims were alive at that time and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two victims died at the hospital shortly after their arrival, officials said. The fourth victim, a 25-year-old man, is alive but in serious condition.

The three deceased victims have been identified as a 28-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 39-year-old man. All of the victims are from Pontiac, officials said.

A police investigation revealed that the four victims were engaged in an ongoing dispute with the shooter. Officials say an assault occurred among the five individuals back in 2014.

Police say the four victims were on the front porch of the shooter’s home on Wednesday night. The suspect then armed himself with a handgun, went outside and opened fire on the victims, officials said.

The shooter, a 32-year-old man from Pontiac, reportedly turned himself in to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office’s Pontiac Substation on Wednesday night. Officials say the man was interviewed and then lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Police say he is expected to be arraigned on Friday or Saturday.

The gun used in the quadruple shooting has been recovered from an address in the 700 block of Whittemore Street, officials said.

