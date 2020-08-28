Detroit police looking for missing 30-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 30-year-old woman who was last seen on Aug. 13 in the 19200 block of Greydale Street in Detroit.

Megan Patterson left her residence to go to the store and didn’t return, police said. She was driving a 2011 white Jeep Cherokee with the license plate No. EAA0540.

Patterson is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

READ: More missing person reports